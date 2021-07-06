Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 939
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.18%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 320
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.13%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 257
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.64%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 125
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.20%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,501
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.92%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,412
• Change over since Monday, June 28: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.99%