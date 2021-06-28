Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 936
• Change over since Monday, June 21: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.15%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 317
• Change over since Monday, June 21: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.06%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 257
• Change over since Monday, June 21: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.64%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 125
• Change over since Monday, June 21: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.20%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, June 21:
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,497
• Change over since Monday, June 21: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.90%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,408
• Change over since Monday, June 21: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.97%