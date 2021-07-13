Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 939
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.18%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.2%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 321
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.13%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.3%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 257
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.64%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 62.9%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 125
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.20%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 60.7%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,501
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.92%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64.1%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,412
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.99%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64.3%