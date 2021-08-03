Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 956
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.30%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.2%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 325
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.21%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 259
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.70%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 126
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.18%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 61.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.2
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 115
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.06%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,521
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.02%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,431
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.10%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4