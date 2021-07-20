Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 943
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.20%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 67.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 2.2
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 321
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.13%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 257
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.64%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 126
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.18%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 61%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,506
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.95%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 1.5
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,417
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.02%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 1.7