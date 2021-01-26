Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3
• Cumulative cases: 705
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.38%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1
• Cumulative cases: 243
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18: 13
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.65%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 189
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18: 6
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.62%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 88
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.37%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 92
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.70%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3
• Cumulative cases: 1,137
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18:
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.24%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3
• Cumulative cases: 1,057
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 18: 23
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.23%