State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

 Screenshot

Stoughton COVID-19 numbers

City of Stoughton

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57

• Cumulative cases: 751

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 11

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.74%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 259

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 2

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.96%

Town of Pleasant Springs

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71

• Cumulative cases: 209

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 5

• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.21%

Town of Dunkirk

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43

• Cumulative cases: 97

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.82%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 96

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 2

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.91%

Stoughton Area School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86

• Cumulative cases: 1,217

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 20

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.61%

53589 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57

• Cumulative cases: 1,134

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 18

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.62%

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

— Kimberly Wethal