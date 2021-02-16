Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 751
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.74%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 259
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.96%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 209
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.21%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 97
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.82%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 96
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.91%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,217
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 20
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.61%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,134
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.62%