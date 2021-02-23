Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.86
• Cumulative cases: 757
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 6
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.79%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 262
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.02%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 212
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.30%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: -0.14
• Cumulative cases: 96
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: -1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.77%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 97
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.96%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,227
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.66%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,144
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.67%