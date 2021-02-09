Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 740
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.66%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 257
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.92%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 204
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.07%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 94
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.67%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 94
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.80%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,197
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 16
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.52%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,116
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 15
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.53%