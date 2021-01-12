Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.43
• Cumulative cases: 674
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 31
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.15%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 218
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.17%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.86
• Cumulative cases: 177
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 6
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.26%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 75
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.76%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 83
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.24%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 7.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,071
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 40
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.94%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.71
• Cumulative cases: 993
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 41
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.92%