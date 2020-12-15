State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

 Screenshot

Stoughton COVID-19 numbers

City of Stoughton

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.14

• Cumulative cases: 580

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 30

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.43%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.34

• Cumulative cases: 191

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 17

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.66%

Town of Pleasant Springs

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.14

• Cumulative cases: 77

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: -73

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.60%

Town of Dunkirk

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 69

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 2

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.42%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 69

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.52%

Stoughton Area School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 6.43

• Cumulative cases: 933

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 53

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.30%

53589 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.71

• Cumulative cases: 863

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 48

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.27%

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

— Kimberly Wethal