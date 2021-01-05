Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.14
• Cumulative cases: 643
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 22
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.92%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 206
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.94%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 171
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.08%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 74
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.68%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 81
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.14%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,031
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 29
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.76%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.71
• Cumulative cases: 952
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 25
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.72%