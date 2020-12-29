Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43
• Cumulative cases: 621
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 24
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.47%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 199
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.80%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 169
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.02%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 73
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.62%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1
• Cumulative cases: 79
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.03%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,002
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 37
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.62%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5
• Cumulative cases: 927
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 35
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.59%