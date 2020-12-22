Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.43
• Cumulative cases: 597
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 17
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.56%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 195
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.73%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 165
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.91%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 70
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.48%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 72
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.68%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.57
• Cumulative cases: 965
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 32
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.45%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.41
• Cumulative cases: 892
• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 29
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.42%