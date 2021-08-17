Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 974
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.44%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 335
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.37%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.3%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 268
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.00%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 135
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.62%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 62.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 120
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.32%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,560
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 21
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.20%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 67.3%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,471
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 22
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.26%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 67.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5