Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,018
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 19
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.77%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 357
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 272
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.09%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 138
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.77%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 133
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.2
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.29
• Cumulative cases: 1624
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 23
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.47%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,524
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 22
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.97%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4