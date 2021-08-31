Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 999
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.63%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 353
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.74%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 270
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.03%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.3%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 138
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.77%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.3%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.2
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 125
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.58%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,596
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 27
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.36%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,502
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 22
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.45%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4