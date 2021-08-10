Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 966
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.38%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 328
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.27%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 263
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64.2%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.2
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 126
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.18%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 62.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 116
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.11%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,539
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.10%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,449
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.19%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 67.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4