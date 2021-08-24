Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 981
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.49%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 344
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.57%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 269
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.00%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 135
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.62%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 120
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.32%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,569
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.34%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 67.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,480
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.34%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5