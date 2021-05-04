Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 898
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.86%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 315
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.03%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 250
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.43%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 118
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.86%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 113
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.77%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,444
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.66%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,354
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.70%