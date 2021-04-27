Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 889
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.80%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 314
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.01%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 247
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.34%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 117
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.81%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 113
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.77%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,433
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 15
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.61%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,343
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 19
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.65%