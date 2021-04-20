Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.86
• Cumulative cases: 881
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 34
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.73%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 310
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.93%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.86
• Cumulative cases: 239
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 6
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.93%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 116
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.76%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 110
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.62%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,373
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 45
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.54%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 6.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,324
• Change over since Monday, April 12: 36
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.55%