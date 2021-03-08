In late February of last year, right before COVID-19 shut down the nation Mayor Tim Swadley went to Washington, DC to lobby on behalf of municipalities for lobby for improved utilities.
Thousands of people from around the nation attended.
“I literally had reporters on the street coming up to me and saying, ‘Hey, is this virus going to be the end of the world?’” Swadley remembers.
At that point, the first case of the coronavirus had already been confirmed in the state of Wisconsin in Dane County. While the first case was contained, COVID-19 found its way back into the area and grew.
One year ago this week, coronavirus cases, cancellations and closures swept across the nation, Wisocnsin and Stoughton. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. A little more than a week later, Gov. Tony Evers announced the death of the first Wisconsin residents.
“With great sadness, last night we confirmed the first two deaths related to COVID-19. And by the time we woke up this morning, there had been a third,” he wrote on a March 19 new release.
That number has risen to 525,000 deaths in the U.S and 7,111 of those in Wisconsin. Since March 15, 2020, 5.89% of residents in the City of Stoughton, or 783 people, have been confirmed to have tested positive.
As a part of COVID-19 precautions, the Stoughton Public Library closed for the first time in its recent history, on March 15. Library director Jim Ramsey said it was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever made.
“To know that we are not here for people when they need us is very difficult,” he told the Hub last year. “My responsibility to public health trumps my responsibilities as a librarian.”
The closure of the library followed by the closure of the Stoughton Area Senior Center that serves patrons in Stoughton, which has the most senior citizens per capita in Dane County. Organizations canceled nearly all entertainment activities like shows at the Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton Village Players Theatre and the shuttering of schools. Stoughton Health, and Skaalen Retirement Services senior living went on lockdown, restricting all visitors.
And on March 24, Syttende Mai festival, the three day heritage celebration that draws 20,000 people annually, was canceled.
For Sarah Ebert, who was named the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce president on March 9 – two days before the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic – she said the pandemic became real when the city had to cancel its events, which brings in the majority of income for the Chamber.
“How can we still acknowledge the beloved events?,” she asked rhetorically. “And support all those organizations that took part and depend on those events? That was no easy task.”
Ebert said the chamber increased programming for its members. Ebert and events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint started an online listing of local businesses with their operational hours, which was also republished and printed in the Hub.
“We really focused on still being present for our members and being more a resource,” Ebert said.
Although the chamber lost about 23 members in 2020 likely for multiple reasons, Ebert said, including businesses shutting down, moving, or no longer wanting to be members, but eventually broke even with gaining new businesses.
As the pandemic spread, Stoughton city staff didn’t have to make decisions on cancelling events or limiting gatherings because the statewide Safer at Home order enforced it.
But initially, staff at the opera house, library and senior center had to make the calls.
“The staff really made, what I felt was, really good decisions and it wasn't easy for them at all because obviously everybody's passionate about what they do and you turn away your customer,” Swadley said. “But we also started to really understand the enormity of the issue and they really didn't want to regret putting people at risk.”
The most bizarre aspect of those first couple weeks, Swadley said, was the uncertainty of how the pandemic would unfold.
He said questions circulated in City Hall about activating emergency management operations, which is a system to coordinate local, county or state resources to respond to a catastrophic like a tornado, mass shooting or bad storm.
“It was something that was just different and we didn’t really know enough about it and really didn’t know what we were going to have to do. We didn't know if we were going to have to haul sick people to the hospital or if we were going to have to do nothing.”
In addition to keeping residents safe, the city was concerned about ensuring fire, EMS and police officers were insulated from getting the virus. The city implemented a staggered schedule for emergency response staff, which required over time.
“There was a financial concern with the overtime, but we knew that if we didn't have healthy people out there, we wouldn't be in a position to serve the public,” Swadley said. “We had to make a decision about, well, what do we do financially? And decided we would figure that out later.”
The emergency response teams in Stoughton continue to operate in ways that insulate the risk of full department shut downs.
Looking back over the last year, Swadley said he is pleased with Stoughton’s response.
“The three things that we really look at and learn through the collaboration, the adaptability and the resiliency, he said. “Not only for the city, but just for people in general.”
Swadley said that looking ahead, the city wants to kick-start the local economy and ensure businesses and people feel safe to operate and grow.
He hopes to keep some of the efficiencies that came from virtual meetings and conferences, he said.
This month, Swadley will virtually attend that same lobbyist event through the American Public Power Association.
But this year it will be a little different.