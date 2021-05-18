Dane County’s mask mandate and gathering limitations for COVID-19 will end June 2.
Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) made the announcement in a Tuesday, May 18, news release and news conference.
The decision came five days after new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control announced people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance.
Masks and social distancing will still be required in Dane County until June 2, the release states.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich cited high vaccination rates in Dane County – with 75% of the eligible population being vaccinated – as the reason why masking and social distancing requirements can be lifted. Among adults, 53.5% are considered fully vaccinated, and in less than a week of eligibility, 16.4% of children ages 12-15 received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the news release states.
Neither Moderna nor Johnson & Johnson is approved for those ages 17 and younger.
“Because not everyone is able to get vaccinated, particularly our kids younger than 12, even after the orders expire, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public spaces,” Heinrich wrote in the release.
PHMDC will strongly recommend that school and youth settings still require masks indoors, based on CDC guidance. Mask mandates and social distancing requirements can still be enforced by private businesses or organizations.
June 2 will mark the end of PHMDC’s Emergency Order No. 16, which allowed larger gatherings and higher capacities in restaurants and taverns. PHMDC has taken a gradual approach to reopening, with the county first implementing its Forward Dane plan on May 26, 2020, and gathering limitations being loosened since last winter. PHDMC’s mask mandate has been in effect since July 7, 2020.