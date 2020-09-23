To improve voter participation a Dane County voter helpline is open to answer questions about voting in the Nov. 3 general election.
The number is 608-285-2141 and help is available in Spanish and other languages, according to a news release. The Voter Helpline expansion is funded as part of a $100,000 grant from Dane County, according to the news release.
Helpline employees and volunteers can answer questions including how to obtain an approved voter ID, register to vote, vote by absentee ballot, in-person absentee voting and finding a voter’s polling location. Voters can also get help getting a new voter ID, witnessing absentee ballots and navigating the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website, myvote.wi.gov.
Dane County established the hotline in 2016; and today partner organizations include the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC) and Dane County NAACP.
“We greatly appreciate the County’s support through funding and other resources to better serve underserved populations,” Earnestine Moss, co-chair of the Dane County Voter ID Coalition and vice-president of the Dane County Branch of the NAACP said in a news release. “Voting impacts every part of our lives, from health care to climate change, and our goal is to eliminate the obstacles to voting that so many people in our community regularly face.”