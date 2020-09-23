Dane County has partnered with local dairy producers and a pair of companies on new technology that turns cow manure into drinkable water, with a goal to improve local water quality.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, county executive Joe Parisi joined three dairy producers and representatives from AQUA Innovations and GL Dairy Biogas to cut the ribbon for the new facility, located in the Town of Springfield.
The $1.6 million project receives digested manure from GL Dairy Biogas, and its nutrient concentration system cleans the manure through a series of ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis filters. Clean water is then discharged into Pheasant Branch Creek, according to a Sept. 15 county news release. Through this process, nutrients, including nearly 100 percent of phosphorus, are removed, concentrated and stored for later use as a fertilizer.
Parisi said the partnership will help reduce the amount of phosphorus reaching our water resources and improve the water quality of the Yahara Watershed and lakes. The system is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States and is part of Dane County’s ongoing effort to clean up area lakes and expand its renewable natural gas network among local farms, according to the news release.
“By partnering with farmers and industry leaders, we are able to explore new technologies to manage manure while improving farmers’ bottom line and protecting our local water resources,” he said in the news release. “To continue to make progress toward our water quality goals, we need to address these challenges head on as a community.”
Given the scale of dairy farming in the region, the project has the potential to make a difference in several areas.
In 2018, Dane County was home to around 250 dairy farms with 55,000 dairy cows that produced around 300 million gallons of phosphorus-containing manure, according to the news release. In turn, one pound of phosphorus is powerful enough to grow 500 pounds of hazardous algae.
It’s also estimated that county farmers spend more than $3.5 million annually on applying and hauling manure, which consists of a majority of water mixed with manure, bedding, and other farm related wastewater, according to the news release. Removing water from manure reduces the total volume, which reduces transportation costs, as well as wear and traffic on local roads.
Concentrating the nutrients found in manure also reduces the amount of commercial fertilizers needed, according to the news release, which saves money, increases the flexibility on when to apply manure, and expands the types of crops that can be grown. Also, removing water and concentrating the nutrients reduces the risk of phosphorus runoff.
“This system will deliver millions of gallons of crystal-clear water to the watershed, improving the dairy business model and the environment simultaneously,” said AQUA Innovations CEO John Sorenson in the news release.