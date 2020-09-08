An existing county-owned building at the corner of Veterans Road and U.S. Hwy. 51 could be the newest Dane County Sheriff's Office precinct.
The site plan proposal is expected to be discussed at the next Plan Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. The county would remodel and add 1,300 square feet to the current 10,100-square foot Dane County Human Services branch office, repurposing it into a new Dane County Sheriff’s SoutheastPrecinct.
The southeast precinct would operate on a 24/7 basis with three shifts, with the second and third shifts having reduced staffing, according to a summary submitted to the city by Madison-based design firm OPN Architects. The DCSO plans to apply for the ability to have an emergency exit onto 51, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
According to the summary, there would be a training room in separate secure areas of the building that would be available for groups up to 20 people, the summary states.