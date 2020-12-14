Just under two years after the City of Stoughton’s new public works facility opened, Dane County designated it as a climate champion.
On Dec. 3, Dane County executive Joe Parisi announced the 2020 Climate Change champions, which is a new initiative to recognize the progress local entities are making to address climate change.
The city built the public works facility in 2018, and opened it in January 2019. An 89,000-square-foot facility located on the city’s southeast side at 2439 Cty. Hwy. A, the building has a focus on efficiency, public works director Brett Hebert previously told the Hub.
Each light turns on when it senses movement and shuts off automatically. Giant garage-style doors close in 15 seconds, keeping in heat or cool air, depending on the season. The facility has a high efficiency HVAC systems that monitor heating and cooling loads in various zones throughout the building.
The rooftop solar-energy system contributes 80% of the facility’s energy usage, feeding excess production back into the grid.
Some of the cost to add these energy efficient items were offset by an Focus on Energy grant, Hebert said.
“We hope that this recognition will spur on others in the community to incorporate energy saving initiatives in their own facilities that will help to combat the effects (of) climate change,” Hebert wrote to the Hub in an email. “This was truly a team effort and we are thankful for the support of the Council and look forward to further investigating ways to reduce our carbon footprint.”
The county’s 2020 program recognizes school districts, cities, businesses and buildings in seven categories, including building energy use, employee commuting and water practices.