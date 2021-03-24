Dane County unveiled its newest tool Tuesday in its long-term fix-it project to dredge the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined with Land and Water Resources Department staff at the county landfill Tuesday, March 23, to debut a new $5 million hydraulic dredge the county will use to improve water flow, flood storage capacity, and fish and wildlife habitat along the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
Parisi included the cost of the dredge in the county’s 2020 budget to purchase the equipment and create four staff positions to carry out the job. The 2021 budget also has an additional $2.5 million to keep the initiative on track this year., according to a county news release.
It’s the latest step the county has taken in its multi-year sediment removal initiative to help the Yahara lakes better handle heavy rains and reduce the risk of flooding. The county will use the dredge this summer as part of the second phase of its Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project, focusing on areas downstream of Lakes Waubesa and Kegonsa.
“This equipment will accelerate our work to pass water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes at a steadier clip and help mitigate the risk of flooding,” Parisi said in the news release. “By owning and operating our own equipment, we can ensure for years to come that Dane County has the tools and expertise in-house to manage work demands created by the new realities of climate change and rapid urban development.”
Dane County’s sediment removal project in the Yahara Lakes system is scheduled for five phases; the first of which started last May between Lakes Monona and Waubesa. The county removed around 40,000 cubic yards of sediment — more than 3,000 dump truck loads — before the $3.25 million effort concluded last fall.
The second phase of the initiative will kick off in the coming months and will focus on two stretches of the Yahara River — Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake and Lake Kegonsa to County B.