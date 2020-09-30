County allots $6.5 million for next phase of Yahara River trail
Scott De Laruelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Obituaries
Patricia A. (Slater) Christensen, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1936, the daughter of Rex L. and Celia M. (Swenson) Slater. Pat married Archie T. Christensen on Sept. 1, 1956, and they had four children.
It is with deep sadness the family of Dr. Felipe Balita Manalo announces his passing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Madison, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Maria Monita Amador Manalo; his three daughters, Anna, Isabel, and Kristina Maria Manalo; his granddaughters, Isabella a…
Naomi L. (Linderud) Steele died in her home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.