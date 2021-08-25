Plans for Stoughton’s downtown whitewater park moved forward in a big way Tuesday.
After nearly two years of contention, the Common Council voted 10-1 to approve plans for the Fourth Street project with partial dam removal on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Although details of the plans can be adjusted in the future and require further approvals from the council, the vote does allow the whitewater park to move forward.
Construction for the project, which is considered Phase II of the Riverfront Reconstruction, is expected to start in 2023. The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million with grants, and $4.5 million without. City staff said the chances of being awarded the grants are high because the state Department of Natural Resources has already approved this grant for other portions of the project.
The city and the parks and recreation department has gone through at least three design changes, the second of which included a complete dam removal. One of the biggest concerns from residents in Stoughton and the Town of Pleasant Springs north of the city was how the water upstream would be affected if the dam was reconstructed or removed.
The approved plans for the park include a partial dam removal, turning the dam into boulder structures and removing the dam gates.
Mason Lacy, a design engineer with Recreation Engineering and Planning, gave a presentation of hydraulic modeling. The company tested water at six different sites along the river and put it in a modeling system to estimate how much the water would be affected. It compares the water levels with existing conditions, with the partial dam removal and with full dam removal.
In normal conditions, the project would reduce the water at the mill pond by 2-feet, according to the data provided by REP, and it would have a lesser effect as one moves upstream with an 8 inch reduction at the bay east of Williams Drive and north of Hwy. B.
The water levels that are coming out of Lake Kegonsa through the LaFollette Dam have a much larger impact on the bay than the Fourth Street dam, Lacy said.
He said returning the river to its natural flow will cause the surface area of the mill pond to narrow and expose the bed, which will be seeded with grass and restored to park land.
As far as maintenance his company has done at least four other whitewater parks in the nation, and those projects have seen an increase in park mowing, but almost no annual maintenance in the river, he said.
Some in opposition, however, remain unconvinced.
Mark Hale and Sharon Mason Boersma, two people against the project that have attended and spoke at multiple meetings, had concerns over water depth, cost and how the Dane County dredging project would affect the water levels.
“I’m baffled that you can move forward tonight with so much unknown on the table,” Hale said.
At the height of the presentation, there were 42 people in the meeting, and five signed up to speak; four in opposition, one in favor.
Mason Boersma questioned how the city would handle the costs related to the “police calls and the trash pick up,” related to the project.
Mason Boersma added she wished the city had held a public meeting where participants were able to have conversations with the council. There have been meetings with public comments, but Mason Boersma said they were one-way conversations. Traditionally, parliamentary procedures for public meetings do not allow back-and-forth conversation between a governing body and speakers during comment time.
Former Ald. Sid Boersma, husband to Mason Boersma, who has spoken in opposition to the project, attempted to speak at the meeting, but had not signed up. The council could have voted to make an exception to the rule of requiring speakers to register before public comment, but didn’t. Boersma in anger said he would just exit the call.
Ald. Fred Hundt (Dist. 4) was the sole vote in opposition to the project, and said he has concerns about how the county dredging project will affect water levels, and about the safety of participants passing under the Fourth Street bridge.
Ald. Ozzie Doom was absent from the meeting.