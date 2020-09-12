The Stoughton Common Council will fill former alder Tim Riley’s vacant seat until a special election is held -- the date for which is not yet determined.
After Riley’s Sept. 1 resignation from his seat representing Dist. 1, the council unanimously decided at its Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting to appoint an alder until constituents can elect another representative through a special election.
Riley’s term was scheduled to end in April 2023.
The council could start interviewing for the position as soon as October. Interested residents can contact the City of Stoughton’s Clerk office to apply.
The special election can occur on the same date as the regularly scheduled elections, such as the April 2021 spring election; or may be held on other dates, according to a memo from city attorney Matt Dregne.
The later being a more uncommon practice, Dregne said.
He said determining when the special election occurs can happen at a later date, but should be done before the appointment of the alder.
It is too late to add the seat to the Nov. 3, general election, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlines.
In a Sept. 6 memo, Dregne outlined four options the council had to fill the seat. The council could appoint someone or leave it vacant for the remainder of the term. It also had the option to fill the seat or leave it vacant but order a special election.
Dregne said there hasn’t been a single approach to fill vacant seats in the past because of the timing when alders have resigned.
Ald. Greg Jenson (D-3) asked for future discussion on who should replace Riley in the committees for which he stood, the Public Safety Committee and Parks and Recreation Department.