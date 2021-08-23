The Common Council is expected to discuss the final design of the proposed whitewater park that includes a partial dam removal at the Tuesday, Aug. 24, meeting.
The Committee of the Whole meeting, which will be led by council president and whitewater park committee chair Regina Hirsch, will start the meeting off at 7 p.m.
If the final design plans are approved by the council and then subsequently by the state Department of Natural Resources, plans for the whitewater park will move forward with possible construction starting in 2023.
The portion of the Fourth Street dam that will remain are two structures that create a narrowing of the Yahara River at the dam site.
Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub the final design addresses some of the concerns of area residents, such as decrease in water levels in the bay off of Williams Drive and the mill pond directly upriver of the dam.
Recreation Engineering and Planning is expected to give a presentation on how the whitewater park, and the partial dam removal will impact the water levels. According to the presentation at the Whitewater Park Steering Committee meeting on Aug. 16, the water in the mill pond would drop by 2 feet, and have a decreasing effect as one goes upstream. The presenter added that restoring the natural flow of the river would improve water quality.
The council is also discussing a resolution to rescind the application dam removal grant through the DNR, because the design for the whitewater park is narrow at certain portions and holds back water, making it a pseudo-dam. Instead, the city is expected to explore other options for funding the removal of the dam.