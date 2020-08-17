New parking restrictions have been sent back to committee for revision.
City of Stoughton alders have proposed two new restrictions that limit parking near traffic islands and curbs, but unanimously decided to postpone one and send one back to the Public Safety Committee at its Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting. The two updates to the parking ordinance would have prohibited parking 16-feet from the center of any traffic island and the second parking at curbs painted yellow by the city.
Alds. Greg Jenson (Dist. 3) and Timothy Riley (D-1) were absent from the meeting.
Alders decided to send the island restrictions back to committee after it was determined that Jenson wanted to make an amendment, but was not present at the meeting, police chief Greg Leck said.
The amendment Jenson suggested was not discussed.
The revision pertaining to yellow curb painting was postponed to the next City Council meeting, because alders felt the two ordinances were intertwined.
Although there already are yellow curbs in Stoughton that indicate no parking through signage, this update allows enforceability, Leck wrote to the Hub in an email.
The council did pass the installation of a new stop sign at the intersection of Glacier Moraine Drive and Williams Drive traveling westbound.