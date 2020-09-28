The stars aligned for a youth theater company on Tuesday.
The Common Council unanimously approved a permit for Aligning Stars Theatre company to open a space at 318 Water St.
The building is a former laundromat, next to Nauti Norske and south of Stoughton Gymnastics on Main Street. The company expects to use the space for small events or rehearsals, a memo from city director of planning and development Rodney Scheel to the Plan Commission read.
The second story of the building will remain a boarding house.
Aligning Stars founder Deirdre Bouzek wrote in the submission to the city that the new space would provide more opportunities for area youth.
“This plan will give a much needed home to local youth theatre,” she wrote. “Stoughton has a long history of supporting the arts, and Aligning Stars Theatre has call Stoughton home for 10 years.”
The rehearsals are 50-person capacity and are expected to end before 11 p.m., the application states.
The program is open to students and alumni from Stoughton and McFarland. Recent productions include “Grease,” “Band Geeks: The Musical,” “All Shook Up” and “Chicago.”
Bouzek has a long-term goal of reaching other communities to give more people a chance to become involved, she told the Hub in 2018.
The program formerly operated out of Stoughton High School, but became independent in 2018.