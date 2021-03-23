Stoughton Area School District residents will have at least one local, one county election and one state race to vote in for the April election.
The April 6 ballot will include a five-way race for three seats on the Stoughton Area Board of Education, open to everyone who lives within the district boundaries, and all Dane County residents will select between two candidates for the executive seat.
The City of Stoughton Common Council has no contested races, although there will be one new person on the body in late April. Rachel Vasquez is running unopposed to succeed former Ald. Sid Boersma in one of the two District 1 seats. Many of the townships also feature uncontested elections, with some featuring just the incumbents.
The April election will also feature a state Department of Public Instruction superintendent race between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.
For the school board, there are three incumbents and two challengers running for three at-large seats.
Those incumbents are Mia Croyle, Allison Sorg and Frank Sullivan. Croyle was appointed by the board in November to succeed Katherine Hoppe, who had resigned; Sorg has been on the board for six years; Sullivan has been the board president since 2018 and is running for a fourth term.
Greenheck, who would be a newcomer to the board, is a daycare provider and is a member of the Kegonsa Working for Kids; Menzer is the former school board president who was on the board from 2007-2016.
All seats on the school board are for two-year terms.
In the towns of Pleasant Springs and Dunn, the only people running for office are the incumbents.
There will be at least one new person on the Town of Rutland board, with Sue Williams filing for supervisor. Deana Zentner, a current supervisor, is running for town chair unopposed, after Peter Loughrin declined to seek reelection. Steve Williams is running for constable unopposed after incumbents Shawn Hillestad and Nels Wethal declined to seek re-election.
Clerk Dawn George and treasurer Kim Sime are running unopposed.
In the Town of Dunkirk, there are four people running: Norm Monsen for town chair, and Dan Jenks, Ted Olson and Matt Harried for supervisor seats. Harried is a write-in candidate who is actively campaigning for a seat.
County executive Joe Parisi will run again for his third full term against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson. Nicholson wrote on her website March 9 that she has paused her campaign activities after the death of her spouse but will still be on the ballot and is wanting the role.
Parisi, who has held the role of executive for a decade, has centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.