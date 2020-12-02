The conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a petition with the state Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 23, asking it to halt Dane County’s ban on private gatherings in homes and indoor sports activities.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Dane County residents Jeffrey Becker, and Andrea Klein and the county business Gymfinity, Ltd. It claims the county and the City of Madison unlawfully handed over local law-making authority to Public Health Dane County and Madison, “authority that can only be exercised by the Dane County Board and Madison City Council,” according to a Nov. 23 WILL release. The lawsuit also argues that Emergency Order #10, issued Nov. 17 by PHMDC, violates other statutes and constitutional rights as it “prohibits private gatherings in homes and shuts downs sports-related businesses.”
“(The order) is an overreach of the legal authority granted to local health officers and an unlawful delegation of authority from local elected bodies,” read a statement in the news release from WILL. “In particular, these new restrictions have not been voted on by the Dane County Board or the Madison City Council.”
The order prohibits indoor gatherings of any size of people who do not live together. Outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or less, with physical distancing. The order went into effect the following day.
The previous limit for gatherings was 10 indoors and 25 outdoors, with physical distancing. The county can issue fines of up to $1,000 for every violation of the health order, plus court costs.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a Nov. 17 county news release the order was issued in response to a “substantial, sustained growth in new COVID-19 infections,” with data showing people having close contact with others was driving the spread of COVID-19.
According to PHMDC, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9, nearly one-third of COVID-19 cases reported non-household close contact with another case; with nearly a quarter having attended a gathering in the previous two weeks.
County executive Joe Parisi responded later in the day, saying the county would mount a “vigorous” defense of the order to protect public health.
WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said banning private family gatherings just before Thanksgiving, while allowing Black Friday shopping, makes little sense.
“The latest order from the health department in Dane County illustrates why a single, unelected and unaccountable health official should not be allowed to rule unilaterally by decree,” he said in the news release. “COVID-19 should be taken seriously. But these decisions must be made by the local governing body.”
In its news release, WILL argued that Gymfinity, which operates a large, 18,000-square foot gymnastics training center, has not had any COVID-19 cases linked to the gym.
“Yet Emergency Order #10 shuts down most of its business, while allowing restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other retail establishments to remain open,” read the news release.
In a statement on the lawsuit, said the county will defend its orders “because it is the right thing to do for people who are giving their all right now.”
“Conservative legal activists have spent the better part of the past seven months fighting medicine and the only interventions available to slowing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement from Parisi read. “Now, Wisconsin is in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in our state’s history because groups like this fought masks and social distancing for months, sowing chaos that’s now resulted in overflowing hospitals.
“This is not the time for more division and havoc that harms human health and results in lives lost.”