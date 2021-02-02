Landowners looking to convert their property away from agricultural uses can do so through with assistance from a federal program.
General enrollment for the Conservation Reserve Program is open now through Feb. 12, according to the United States Department of Agriculture website. As long as they meet eligibility requirements, applicants should submit materials by contacting their local USDA Farm Service Agency office at farmers.gov/service-locator. An overview of eligibility requirements can be found at fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/conservation-programs.
Accepted applications will become effective Oct. 1, and last 10-15 years, the USDA website states.
The federal agency oversees the program, according to its website, which is intended to help property owners restore their land, as well as protect environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production.