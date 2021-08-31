Stoughton realtor Paul Lawrence has been formally charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography after software flagged multiple videos he had uploaded into his Google Drive account as child pornography.
Lawrence, 67, who has spent decades serving within city government and community organizations, was arrested after police conducted a warrant on his 221 Veterans Road rental unit on Friday, Aug. 27. During the warrant search just after 7:30 a.m., City of Stoughton police found his closed laptop was allegedly still playing a video of two teenage boys having sex, a complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court states.
Possession of child pornography, a Class D felony, carries a minimum prison sentence of three years.
Police carried out a warrant after the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation received four CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on June 16, and U.S. Cellular and Charter complied with a subpoena for Lawrence’s internet records in June and July. Google’s content scanning software alerted NCMEC to the pornographic images after Lawrence allegedly uploaded them to his account in April as a means of saving them to view at a later time, the complaint states.
“I look at internet porn and gay internet porn and some of it has been close to the line and when I’ve looked at it I should have gotten rid of it,” the criminal complaint quotes Lawrence as saying. “I’m not sure I’ve gotten rid of everything I should have. I have been ashamed of when I’ve looked at some of this stuff.”
Google shut down his account shortly after the images were flagged, the criminal complaint states, and that he thought he had deleted his entire porn collection afterward.
All of the videos and photos that were allegedly on Lawrence’s Google Drive account that were flagged as child pornography involved juvenile males – many of them teenagers between the ages of 14-16, but some as young as age 10 – performing sexual acts on one another, the complaint states. Lawrence told state criminal investigation special agent Ryan Condon that he had downloaded hundreds of pornographic images, including those that featured children, from porn sites that predominantly feature gay intercourse. Of the collection he had, Lawrence told police, he only had between 10-15 that he considered to be “over the line.”
Lawrence had allegedly been seeking out child pornography online for around a year and a half, he told police, but had seen it appear on the websites for longer than that and would masturbate daily to it, the complaint states.
Lawrence spent nearly 20 years on the City of Stoughton Common Council before leaving the body in 2017 after losing to Lisa Reeves, and served on other boards such as the city’s Redevelopment Authority and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission. He also serves on the board of directors for the Stoughton Opera House, and operates Paul Lawrence Realty.
Lawrence was also a member of the Stoughton Courier Hub’s editorial board, and was a reporter for the Hub prior to his stint in government.
A status conference with a preliminary hearing commissioner is set for Oct. 18. Lawrence’s bond conditions stipulate he must pay $500 per felony count, and he is restricted from using any electronic device for reasons other than purposes of employment. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Lawrence was still listed as being held at the Dane County Jail, according to the jail's online resident list.
