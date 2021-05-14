A Minneapolis man accused of setting a fire at Viking Laundry on May 9 will undergo a competency evaluation.
Jonathan M. Reeves, 27, will undergo an evaluation before his competency hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, after his defense raised the issue, according to online court records and a competency evaluation order. State Department of Health Services staff will complete the evaluation.
Reeves is charged with felony arson after he allegedly set a fire in the Viking Laundry, 1425 E. Main St., just after midnight on Sunday, May 9. City of Stoughton police officer Paul Johnson had parked his squad across the street and observed seeing two-foot flames coming out a vent on the eastern side of the building, and smoke coming from the eves all the way around it, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County court.
Johnson made contact with Reeves, who was standing near the main entry to the laundromat, asking him if he had called 911 for the fire. When Johnson asked Reeves if he had seen who started the fire, Reeves responded, “Yeah, I set it on fire,” the criminal complaint states.
Reeves told Johnson that he believed he was “cursed,” the complaint states, and that he had started the fire by burning his blanket to get rid of the evil spirits and a government tracking device. Reeves added that he had gone outside of the building after starting the fire to watch the evil spirits burn, the complaint states.
Felony arson carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.
