Sidewalk installation would no longer be required in all reconstructed streets if a committee’s recommendation is adopted by Common Council.
At its Thursday, July 16, Stoughton’s Public Works committee recommended replacing the city’s 1997 sidewalk policy that requires them on both sides of the street during curb and gutter reconstruction or construction of new streets. The policy requires sidewalks to promote safety for children to and from school, as well as facilitate exercise, and homeowners share in the cost of construction.
The council is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the new policy at the July 28 council meeting.
A draft of the proposed new policy, revised July 9, adds a process for installing sidewalks to existing neighborhoods and eliminates the blanket requirement to add them during major reconstruction. A separate existing ordinance requires all new subdivisions to have sidewalks installed on both sides of each street.
The process to determine whether future sidewalk projects should be installed during a road reconstruction includes considerations such as meeting federal accessibility guidelines, traffic volume, environmental features such as trees or wetlands, connectivity to existing sidewalks and excessive cost for homeowners. The new policy would require a mailed notification of affected property owners and adjacent property owners.
Because of the cost to homeowners associated with putting in sidewalks, the issue of whether to require them has been a point of contention with the council since it first began implementing the policy.
Part of what has prompted a revisit of the policy was a proposal for sidewalk installation in a neighborhood near Cress Funeral Home last year. That led to at least four policy drafts, 10 months’ worth of negotiations and a deviation from the original policy in January.
Those who oppose the 1997 sidewalk policy, including Alds. Sid Boersma and Tim Riley (D-1), who both live in the Sarah E. Turner neighborhood, cited reasons such as altering the character of the historic neighborhood and unnecessary cost to the homeowners.
Others on the council who are in favor of the policy argued sidewalks are important for accessibility for people with disabilities and are safer for pedestrians.
The policy recommended to council is based on two other draft proposals. One of those was submitted by Riley, Boersma and community member Denise Duranczyk on July 6, and the other submitted by Riley on May 21.
The July 6 draft included a cap of $12,000 on how much homeowners can be charged, however, that provision is not included in the draft being recommended to council.