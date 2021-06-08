Over the past four years, Stoughton’s Redevelopment Authority has been working to transform the city’s South Street riverfront from an industrial zone into a bustling neighborhood.
Now, next week the city is set to review a conceptual plan from developer Curtis Brink LLC featuring 259 apartment units in eight buildings.
Seven of the buildings on the 10 acre development would be four stories, and one would be three, according to the plan. The plan also shows a trail along the Yahara River, a pedestrian bridge and the creation of a new street.
The Plan Commission is expected to discuss the concept at its Monday, June 14, meeting. Commissioners will take no action on the plan but are expected to provide feedback for the developer to incorporate in future stages.
The spot will be near the historic and pedestrian friendly downtown retail district, as well as adjacent to the Yahara River, the plan states.
“The best of both worlds can be had by future residents with pedestrian access to downtown amenities and a direct connection to nature along the river path.”
Before the developer could start building, the city would have to review two more detailed plans, the first of which would go to a public hearing.
The site also requires soil cleanup because of its industrial nature for several decades prior to the city's acquisition. True North Consultants estimated the cost to clean up Phase 1 of the project is $470,000 and the developer could seek out a $250,000 grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The design has changed since Brink and design firm Potter Lawson presented it to the Redevelopment Authority in 2019. That version had a brew pub and townhomes – something RDA Chair Dale Reeves told the Hub hasn’t been ruled out.
Reeves said he is happy the plans are now moving forward.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build these structures on a historic area, and we want to make sure it is right,” Reeves said.