After more than a year of discussion, the Plan Commission will recommend an ordinance that prohibits mobile food vendors from operating drive-thru services.
The new ordinance would affect Rise and Grind Coffee that operates out of Pick N’ Save parking lot, and any other food cart vendors that would offer drive-thru service.
The city currently has no food cart ordinances, which means food carts such as Rise and Grind have been operating on temporary permits or through special events licenses as the city develops approved rules and regulations related to long-term food carts.
The draft proposal is expected to have an initial review by the Common Council at the Tuesday, May 25 meeting with a second review and final decision June 8.
The Plan Commission started creating a mobile food vendor — or food cart — ordinance to accommodate food carts wanting to operate long-term on private property. The draft ordinance proposes that these types of food carts would need to submit a permit application that if approved would last 180 days, with the option to renew.
Commission members, including Mayor Tim Swadley, said during the meeting that although they tried to accommodate the drive-thru format of Rise and Grind, they decided against it because of safety and traffic congestion related to the soon to be six businesses that use the parking lot.
“We are concerned about an increase in traffic in that lot even without the food cart in that lot,” Swadley told the Hub. “I appreciate the steps he has taken to make it safer but there is only so much he can do and in a typical drive-thru there is a curb and a building that is acting as a barrier.”
Although the temporary permit application Rise and Grind submitted to the city when the food cart started operating did not include the drive-thru format, the city has tried to be flexible for the last year, Swadley said.
Rise and Grind co-owner Phil Harrison told the Hub that he and his finance Morgan are still processing the decision, which he considers to be disappointing, but hopes the Common Council will find a better long-term solution. The majority of Rise and Grind customers use the drive-thru.
“During the meeting it was very evident based on comments and actions that their mind was made up before entering the meeting, with zero intention of discussing possible accommodations,” Phil wrote to the Hub in an email.