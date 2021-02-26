Although its specialty is land-marking, the Stoughton Landmark Commission now has some funding it will be earmarking to aid its efforts.
The Stoughton Landmark Commission received a $17,000 grant from the Stoughton Historical Society to update the city’s downtown design guidelines for historic buildings, which are three decades old.
The guidelines outline how the city’s downtown can retain its historic character by providing criteria for a building’s exterior – how signs, storefronts, materials and colors, roof forms and windows should look.
“The purpose of this project is to build upon and preserve the advances Stoughton has made in its historic preservation efforts, and protect the preservation investments that have already been made in the community,” the application states.
The Landmarks Commission, which was founded in 1988, has created walking tours and brochures of its five National Register districts. It has also nominated more than 30 buildings to the locally designated landmarks and/or national, state register of historic places.
For information, visit the Stoughton Landmark Commission’s website at stoughtonlandmarks.com