Stoughton’s newest coffee cart is hoping to convince the city to allow feather flags, a type of signage, to all parts of the city.
Phil Harrison, co-owner of Rise and Grind coffee, requested a discussion on a feather flag ordinance at next week’s Plan Commission meeting.
Feather flags are a type of advertisement, sometimes called blade flags or windblade flags. The ordinance allows the flags on Main Street businesses on Sundays to indicate they are open. His business, stationed at the Pick and Save parking lot, has two feather flags on each side of the coffee cart.
The discussion is expected at the next Plan Commission meeting Monday, Nov. 9.
In an email to the Plan Commission, Harrison questioned why feather flags were allowed downtown and not at other locations.
“At the time when the service industry and local small businesses need all the help they can get, I feel that the prevention of this sort of advertising is not conducive or welcoming to these sort of businesses,” he wrote.
In a memo to commissioners, planning director Rodney Scheel wrote that staff recreated signage regulations in 2009, and at that time the intent could have been to limit distractions, clutter and unattractiveness that comes with most banners.
The Plan Commission is in the process of updating the signage section, which will likely take 1-2 years, the memo states. It also notes that feather flags are not allowed in the Village of Oregon or the City of Verona.
Other signage such as banners require permits after 30 days and must meet wall signage requirements.
To speak at the meeting, register at cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.