More than 2,000 trees have been lost to the destructive emerald ash borer pests in the City of Stoughton.
Now the city’s tree commission is hoping to replace them.
The commission will apply for a state Department of Natural Resources grant to replace trees the city removed on privately owned land because of EAB infections, after a unanimous approval by the Common Council on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Should the DNR award the Urban Forestry grant to the city, homeowners can get a new 4-5 foot-tall tree at no cost.
The city will make the initial purchase of 40 trees at $70 apiece. The cost to the city to plant those trees on private property is about $4,100 including volunteer and staff time, according to a memo from the tree commission to the Public Works Department volunteer.
The grant would pay for half of that cost; leaving the city to pay out roughly $720.
The DNR is expected to announce the awardees of the grant before the end of the year.
City forester John Kemppainen said the ash borer has been wreaking havoc on trees across the country since 2002. Since its discovery, the insects have killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America and caused to millions’ of dollars in damage to others, according to a national EAB information website.
In Stoughton, the city has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to identify and remove infected trees, Kemppainen said.
“It has been a real struggle for foresters,” he said.
The beetle, which is described as exotic with a dark green hue, was first discovered in southern Wisconsin in 2008, according to emeraldashborer.info website.
Infestation occurs when the female beetle lays its eggs under the tree’s bark, which hatch during the fall months and tunnel underneath to eat the soft tree tissue. As the larvae multiply and lay more eggs, the insects essentially suffocate the tree, Kemppainen said.
“It removes its ability to transport water from the ground up, and food — photosynthesis — from the top town,” he explained.
It takes about 4-5 years from infestation to total death, he said.
Kemppainen said the best way to stop the beetles is to remove the tree. Although there are chemical treatments that can intervene in the damage being done by the beetles, the disease inside the trees is often too far gone to treat it, he added.
“The hope is some day a natural resistance built up,” he said.