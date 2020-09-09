The Nov. 3 presidential election is expected to bring a record number of absentee ballots.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, the City of Stoughton had received 3,264 absentee ballot requests for the November election out of its 8,419 registered voters, city clerk Holly Licht wrote to the Hub in an email.
During the Aug. 11 partisan primary, 77% of votes were cast by absentee ballots in Stoughton.
If the clerk’s office sees a similar percentage of absentee ballots during the Nov. 3 election, the office would mail out more than 6,400 ballots.
The clerk’s office has outlined the different options for voting including absentee by mail, in-person voting and in-person early voting. Early voting or absentee ballots are preferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will still be polls open on election day for people to vote in person for the presidential election.
In addition to a presidential election, the ballots will also feature elections for specific state Assembly and Senate districts, as well as an election for the House of Representatives. There are no federal Senate races in Wisconsin this year.
Residents are encouraged to request their ballots early, and return them prior to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 – otherwise, ballots are at risk of not being counted. To ensure that ballots are returned and counted, voters are encouraged to bring them to Stoughton City Hall at 207 S. Forrest St, if they complete their ballot within a few days of the election.
To register for an absentee ballot online, visit myvote.wi.gov.