The streets of Stoughton could get more colorful, now that gardens are allowed in terraces and right-of-ways.
Alders unanimously passed an ordinance at the July 28 Common Council meeting that will allow certain plants and landscaping features in terraces and in the public right of way.
Terraces and right-of-ways are owned by the city, but are maintained by property owners.
Approved plants include those commonly found in the vegetable gardens, flower gardens or landscaping. Any landscaping can include fixtures that are easily removable such as mulch, small rocks, temporary fencing and vegetable cases, according to the ordinance.
Plants can not encroach into the roadway, sidewalk, storm sewer system or driveway apron, according to the ordinance.