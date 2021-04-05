Stoughton’s technology department is still working through issues related to the city-wide hack last week, but most services have been restored, Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub.
For more than a week the majority of city services were shut down, including email, telephone and access to computer documents. Swadley said most of the services the city needs to function have been restored by the IT department, but they are still working through some updates.
He said two issues that the IT department are still working through are ensuring printers can scan documents and bringing the police departments dispatch back to Stoughton. Last week, dispatch was sent through the Dane County Communication System, Swadley said.
The city had to cancel one public meeting last week, Public Safety, but Swadley said he does not anticipate any other disruptions to public meetings.