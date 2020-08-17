After a rewrite, the sidewalk installation policy for the City of Stoughton is once again up for discussion at the upcoming Public Works committee 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The latest draft of the policy that was presented at the July 28 Common Council meeting was supposed to require a case-by-case consideration of sidewalks in existing neighborhoods.
City attorney Matt Dregne, however, argued that the language in the policy draft needed to be more specific, because some portions contradicted that intent.
The draft being presented Aug. 20 clarified a section that outlines a list of considerations when installing sidewalks on existing local streets without existing sidewalks. It states whether to include the sidewalks will be determined on a case by case basis after considering several factors.
Those factors are: ADA accessibility; available right of way; vehicular and pedestrian traffic volume; connectivity to existing sidewalks; excessive costs, such as retaining walls; proximity to parks, schools, churches; environmental impacts, such as trees and wetlands; length of dead-end street or cul de sac and budgetary impacts to the city.
After the committee forwards its recommendation, the council can accept, deny or request further modification to the policy.
The current policy, written in 1997, requires sidewalks to be installed on both sides of streets during new construction, as well as during the reconstruction of streets that do not have them. It states that sidewalks promote safety for children to and from school and facilitate exercise.
Historically, there has been contention with some sidewalk installation projects, and among the reasons cited are the cost to homeowners, which is a 50-50 split with retrofits.
This conflict started last October, when the Sarah E. Turner neighborhood north of downtown was scheduled to have sidewalks retrofitted. Some residents avidly opposed the installation, citing the destruction of old trees and the character of the neighborhood.
Ald. Tim Riley (Dist. 1), who lives in that neighborhood and was to be charged for the sidewalk, has been outspoken against retrofitting sidewalks.
He and other members of the committee, contributed to the draft that is up for discussion.